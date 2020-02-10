EU approves Romania’s €53m state aid for EV charging points

The European Commission has approved Romania’s plans to provide €53 million (£45m) of public support for the construction of charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs).

The scheme, which will run until 2025, is expected to stimulate investments that support the creation of a network of charging points for hybrid and battery EVs in the country.

The Commission considers the project will encourage a significant uptake of low emission vehicles, contributing towards the reduction of carbon and pollutant emissions, in line with the EU’s climate and environmental objectives.

It will support the European Green Deal, which sets out how to make Europe the first climate neutral continent by 2050.

Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice President in charge of competition policy said: “Romania will contribute to the fight against global warming, in line with the European Green Deal’s objectives. This scheme will reduce harmful car emissions and improve the health of citizens, without unduly distorting competition”.