Plastic bag charge raises £2m for green projects in Northern Ireland

Bird watching and hiking are among the activities to get a £2 million cash boost thanks to the plastic bag levy in Northern Ireland.

The government there has approved a range of grants from £7,000 to £250,000, for voluntary groups and other organisations, to recruit and train volunteers for large scale bird monitoring surveys, habitat and species conservation activities.

Some money will also promote long distance hiking and recycling schemes.

Announcing the grants, Edwin Poots, Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister said: “The aim of the carrier bag levy is to not only reduce the number of carrier bags in circulation but also to reduce the amount of plastic and paper going to landfill, help the environment and save money for local councils in landfill tax.”