Sweden’s tallest wooden tower ‘saves 550 tonnes of CO2’

A new wooden tower building in Sweden could cut lifetime emissions by 550 tonnes.

According to the C.F. Møller Architects report, the Kajstaden in Västerås will make the savings through its construction methods and design.

Its technology involved CNC-milled solid timber with glued laminated timber for all parts of the building, including the walls, joists, balconies, lift and stairwell shafts.

According to the report, the low weight of the material meant fewer deliveries to the construction site and a more efficient, safer and quieter working environment during construction – it took an average of three days per floor for three craftsmen to raise the frame.

Mechanical joints with screws have been used, which makes it easy for the building to be taken apart so that the materials can be recycled.

Ola Johnsson, Associate Partner at C.F. Møller Architects, said: “The building in Kajstaden constitutes a new chapter in the history of construction, as it is currently Sweden’s tallest solid-timber building.

“Through research projects and our other timber projects, we have focused on innovation and contributed toward developing ways of realising high-rise buildings made of timber.

“Industrial timber technology also provides architects with better tools for designing beautiful houses that boast a high degree of detail.”