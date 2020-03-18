Energy switches in February up 12.4% year-on-year

The UK’s energy switches in February 2020 were up 12.4% on the same period the year before.

That’s according to a new report from the Energy Market Data Hub (EMDH), which recorded around 513,000 changes in energy suppliers during February 2020, up on last year’s 456,000 switches.

The number of switches started also increased, with 644,000 recorded last month compared to February 2019’s 578,000.

Switches from Big Six businesses to challenger firms reached 181,000, making up 35.4% of February 2020’s total switches completed, while Big Six to Big Six switches hit 115,000, making up 22.5% of the month’s total.

Challenger to Big Six switches came in at 81,000, making up 15.8% of the monthly total, while challenger to challenger switches made up the remaining 26.2%, with 135,000 such switches taking place.