Covid-19 brings Spanish wind jobs to a halt

The Covid-19 pandemic that has seen over 13,000 infections in Spain, as per government data, has forced a number of wind energy facilities to shut their operations.

According to Europa Press, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has been forced to temporarily close its San Fernando de Henares technology centre, after an employee tested positive – the centre tests and validates systems for the wind and photovoltaic industry and has now been placed on a 14-day quarantine.

Wind turbine blade manufacturer LM Wind Power has also been affected – it has shut down two of its production facilities as risk of infection mounts across the country.

The pandemic has claimed 598 lives to date across the country, as stated by the Spanish Health Ministry.