Ireland announces €1m for three geothermal projects

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) and Geological Survey Ireland (GSI) have announced a €1 million (£900,000) funding facility for innovative research projects targeting geothermal energy generation across Ireland.

The Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies, Gavin and Doherty Geosolutions and Terra GeoServ have so far received financial support.

Discussing the funding programme, Dr Phil Hemmingway, Head of SEAI’s Research & Technology Department said: “The All of Government Climate Action Plan commits Ireland to significant targets and ambitions in the energy sector. Disruptive innovation will be a critical enabler for meeting these targets and for achieving Ireland’s decarbonisation goals.

“Ireland’s energy system will undergo a rapid, continual and significant evolution during the period to 2030 and beyond. Projects such as these are at the forefront of knowledge development.”