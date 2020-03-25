Indonesia to replace ageing fossil-fuel plants to make way for renewables

The Indonesian government is considering retiring its fossil fuel-based power plants to make way for renewable alternatives.

A study is underway to map potential renewable energy hubs and renewable resources – according to the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, 16.2% of the nation’s 2,256 diesel-fired power plants are situated in the province of Aceh.

Indonesia hopes to generate 23% of its power from renewables by 2025 – it currently has achieved a renewable propertion of 12.36%.

As the Coronavirus pandemic disrupts the global economy, the Indonesian president has announced he is considering cutting subsidised and non-subsidised fuel prices.