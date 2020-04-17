Norco to help maintain backup power for North Sea’s energy industry

Norco Group has been appointed as the sole service centre for Alcad’s nickel battery storage solutions for the North Sea’s offshore oil and gas industry and critical industries.

The firm has been put in charge of maintenance, inspection and survey of the battery technology in a bid to extend the service life of storage assets.

The stored energy will be used to provide power backup for transport, data centres, hospitals and other critical industries.

Technicians will also provide customers with technical support and advice to North Sea operators.