Winch Energy launches renewable-powered mobile clinic

Winch Energy has launched a renewable-powered mobile clinic, which is set to provide healthcare and consultation to vulnerable communities in developing nations.

The Winch Clinic is a quick-to-install, customisable and scalable mobile device that can accommodate up to 48 beds at maximum capacity.

The clinic is fitted with a dispensary, a consulting room, a surgery room and an Intensive Care Unit.

The mobile device is fitted with solar panels and a base energy storage unit to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Nicholas Wrigley, CEO of Winch Energy Limited, said: “We have designed the Winch Clinic to be self-contained, cost-effective and powered by clean, renewable energy so it can be swiftly installed exactly where people have the greatest need – particularly important for developing communities in Africa, Asia, Latin and South America.

“The recent Covid-19 pandemic has only further highlighted the importance of providing healthcare facilities that can reliably run day and night to treat patients and prevent the spread of disease.”