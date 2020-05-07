SCE expands green portfolio in California with 770MW of energy storage capacity

Electric utility Southern California Edison (SCE) has announced seven battery-based energy storage projects of 770MW total capacity.

The projects are aimed to bridge energy supply shortfalls in California, direct renewable energy to the grid and improve grid performance.

According to the California Public Utilities, the proposed storage projects will allow the state to meet its growing energy needs while maintaining efforts to reduce greenhouse carbon emissions by 2030.

William Walsh, SCE Vice President of Energy Procurement & Management, said: “These new emissions-free projects will help us ensure the reliability of the grid for our customers and integrate an ever-increasing amount of clean renewable energy over the next decade.”

The seven contracts form part of the SCE Pathway 2045, a research-based strategy to comply with carbon-neutrality by 2045.