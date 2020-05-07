More than three-quarters of UK public are ‘concerned about climate change’

More than three-quarters of the UK public are ‘concerned about climate change’.

That’s according to the latest BEIS Public Attitudes Tracker, which is now on its 33rd wave of finding out what the UK public think about a variety of energy issues.

The report suggests 35% of people are ‘very concerned’ and 41% ‘fairly concerned’ about climate change, with a quarter of the respondents stating that people in the UK are currently being affected a great deal by climate change.

In the latest wave of the tracker, a new question was added to identify the public’s awareness of the concept of net zero – only 35% have an awareness of what it means.

Figures also demonstrate that national awareness of carbon capture technologies reached its highest point in March 2020 at 46%, having previously hovered between 36% and 41% – more than 60% now say they support it.

The survey also found a broader trend of energy switching, with 21% of people saying they had changed energy supplier in the last year, the highest level since the Public Attitudes Tracker started in March 2012.