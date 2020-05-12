Installation work commences at Denmark’s 600MW Kriegers Flak offshore windfarm

Foundation installation has begun at the 600MW Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm.

Dutch maritime firm Van Oord will use its heavy-lift crane ship Svanen to transport and install 800 tonnes of supporting structure at the site, which is located in the Baltic Sea off the coast of Denmark.

Work to stabilise underwater rocks and protect offshore pipelines and cables commenced earlier in April.

The Kriegers Flak project is considered to be Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm and is scheduled to become fully operational by 2021.