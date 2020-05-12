SSE confirms more than £550,000 towards community efforts to curb Covid-19

SSE has released more than half of its £1 million fund earmarked to bolster community efforts to curb Covid-19.

Around £550,000 has been distributed to community groups working to support the most vulnerable across Scotland, Ireland and the UK.

Alistair Phillips-Davies, SSE Chief Executive, said: “This immediate response to this unprecedented public health emergency is one thing but we know the road to recovery is going to be a long one. SSE’s model for sharing the economic value of its investments with local places will prove to be even more critical in helping local communities and their economies bounce back in the medium term and we’ll be looking at how we adapt our community funds to stimulate recovery activity going forward.”

Awarded projects cover hand sanitiser production, access to telephone and broadband services, food and prescription deliveries and care for vulnerable citizens.

The SSE networks will further make grants of £3,000 available to community, parish and town councils through its Resilient Community Fund from May onwards.