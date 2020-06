Renewable energy developer GE Renewable Energy is set to expand its green footprint in China with the supply of 12 turbines to a 30MW offshore wind farm in China.

The company has signed a contract with Chinese engineering firm PowerChina Guizhou Engineering Co that will also include a two-year service agreement.

The project is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2020 and is projected to become fully operational by the end of 2020.