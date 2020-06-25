British Gas X more details revealed

British Gas has revealed more about its new ‘challenger brand’ British Gas X.

There will be two business units; one focused on delivering low-cost, digital energy only offerings and the other focused on delivering premium energy and services and solutions, to UK homes and small businesses.

Peter Simon has been appointed to the role of MD of the new low-cost digital energy service and Matthew Bateman will be the MD of the premium energy and services offer. Both will report directly to the CEO.

It claims the two business units will not be competing for the same customers. saying digital-only tariffs from British Gas in the past have been popular amongst some customers. Whereas others prefer both receiving energy and services.

A spokesperson for British Gas said: “The aim is to scale up our digital-first IT platform to provide customers with a simple, lower cost and more agile customer experience.

“We see this as a response to the low-cost competitors and this will allow us to win back customers from challenger brands. We think we can outperform the competition on both price and service with the right platform.

“We have already proofed the concept in the business market over the last three years where BG Lite has grown market share and this will also be the platform for the new offer.”

The platform is currently on trial and available on a selection of third-party websites.