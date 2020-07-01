Yorkshire Water launches solar power framework tender

Yorkshire Water has launched a tender for a new eight-year framework agreement covering the construction, operation and maintenance of solar panels across 150 of its sites.

The renewable infrastructure will generate electricity to be purchased by the water company under a long-term private power purchase agreement, with the remainder to be exported to the grid.

The water company expects the move will slash energy spending and save approximately 6,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions every year, as well as help enhance local biodiversity.

Solar developers will be able to bid for packages of sites once the first phase of the project begins in early 2021 – this initial tranche is expected to cover the construction of 30 solar power sites.

Scott Copley, Sourcing and Contracts Manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “This is a significant investment in our sites and renewable energy.

“We’re hoping bidding companies will bring new and innovative ideas to the table to ensure the project is delivered efficiently and provides the energy-saving benefits to our business as part of our commitment to be carbon net zero by 2030.

Bidders have until 22nd July to submit applications.