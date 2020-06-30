Petrobras commences oil and gas production near Brazil’s Búzios oil field

Brazilian oil and gas company Petroleo Brasileiro has commenced oil and natural gas production near Brazil’s Búzios oil field.

The production will take place at the Atapu shared deposit in the country’s Santos basin, comprising of the fields Oeste de Atapu, Atapu and a portion of the Union’s non-contracted area.

Petrobras will utilise the P-70 platform – a floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) device that could process up to 150,000 barrels of oil daily and treat up to six million cubic metres of natural gas.