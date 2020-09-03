Efficiency & Environment, Videos & Podcasts

Gaia Says No! Episode 11 – Sting in the tail?

In the penultimate episode, we discuss how the planet could reap revenge on us if we continue to harm the biosphere

ELN TV

Jonny Bairstow
More Articles
Thursday 3 September 2020
Image: ELN

You’ve made our podcast series “Gaia Says No!” – exploring the nature of human activities on the planet – into a hit with thousands of downloads, thank you so much!

In the penultimate episode, environmental campaigner Angus Forbes and I are joined by Professor Michael Depledge. The former chief scientist of the Environment Agency, he has worked across many disciplines in science and is most recently advising the Eden Project.

In this episode, ‘sting in the tail’ we discuss just what the planet and its environmental systems could do to us. From Coronavirus to mass weather events, future pandemics to the collapse of pollination.

Can we really ignore what is coming down the line and are these incidences of ‘Gaia’s revenge’ inevitable?

Honest opinion and some strong language.

Subscribe now to the series on your regular podcast platform.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast