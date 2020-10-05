BEV sales soar by 184% in the ‘weakest September’ for car sales in more than 20 years

Battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales soared by 184% in ‘new plate September’ compared with last year, while total new car registrations dropped 4.4% in the ‘weakest ever’ month of its kind.

That’s according to the latest report by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which suggests the sales of plug-in hybrid vehicles also increased by 138%, as the sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles recorded a 20% and 38% year-on-year reduction respectively.

Figures also reveal overall registrations during the first nine months of the year were down 33% compared with the same period in 2019.

The UK car market recorded 328,041 new registrations in the month, the weakest September since the introduction of the dual number plate system in 1999, according to SMMT.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “Despite the boost of a new registration plate, new model introductions and attractive offers, this is still the poorest September since the two-plate system was introduced in 1999.

“Unless the pandemic is controlled and economy-wide consumer and business confidence rebuilt, the short-term future looks very challenging indeed.”

