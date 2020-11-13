Climate action cannot wait until after the pandemic has ended – it needs to happen now.

That was the suggestion from Tim Gould, who who spoke earlier this week as part of Energy Live Xpo 2020, the theme of which is ‘Rethinking Energy’ – Mr Gould is co-head of the World Energy Outlook series at the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA), which offers strategic insights on long-term energy and environmental trends.

As Head of Division, he designs and directs the work on all aspects of energy supply as well as contributing to the Outlook as a principal author. He also oversees the Agency’s work on investment, including the World Energy Investment report.

He said: “There’s a tendency, for when we talk about 2050, to imagine that, well, maybe we can take a bit of a break now to deal with COVID and then turn our minds to this in a few years’ time. We’ve argued very strongly at the IEA that that’s not going to get us there.

“You need to start building those sustainability concerns into your strategies right away, and that’s true at corporate levels and that’s true at policy levels for governments, and that’s why we’ve put such an emphasis on the notion of a sustainable recovery.”

Join us this week for more great sessions with our editorial speakers and plenty of insight from our sponsor experts.