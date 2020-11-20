UK and Thailand to work together on energy efficiency

The UK and Thailand have signed a Letter of Intent to establish a long term partnership to work together on energy efficiency.

The UK’s ASEAN Low Carbon Energy Programme aims to encourage the transition to low carbon energy in Thailand while creating real energy cost savings for households and businesses and helping promote economic growth in the country.

The partnership between the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency (DEDE) under the Ministry of Energy of Thailand will provide technical assistance and knowledge sharing.

They aim to improve energy efficiency in four strategic areas, including developing a more advanced methodology and analysis of data to assess energy efficiency and creating an appropriate regulatory environment and market opportunities for energy service companies or ESCOs.

They will also support the implementation of Thailand’s Energy Efficiency Plan 2018 and enhance the development and implementation of energy performance standards for electric motors in the industrial sector.

The partnership supports Thailand’s plans to reduce energy demand by 6% by 2037.

Brian Davidson, British Ambassador to Thailand said: “Energy efficiency is about creating real cost savings for people and businesses. In the UK energy efficiency measures to improve insulation and heating efficiency alone have cut the annual energy costs of households by the equivalent of up to 25,000 Baht per year.

“As the Co-Presidency of the COP26 UN global climate change negotiations next November, the UK believes energy efficiency has a key role to play in preventing catastrophic climate change. We applaud Thailand for its efforts to improve energy efficiency and so help businesses and people save money. I am sure that the signing of this Letter of Intent today with the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency will ensure the continuation of our ambitious partnership to lower carbon emissions, cut energy costs and create job opportunities.”