Government extends Green Homes Grant by a year

The government has announced an extension to the Green Homes Grant, which will now continue until the end of March 2022.

The year-long extension will give homeowners across England more time to have energy efficiency upgrades through the Green Homes Grant Voucher Scheme, helping up to 600,000 households save up to £600 on their energy bills.

The scheme funds up to two-thirds of the cost of green home improvements up to £5,000 or 100% of the cost for homeowners on low incomes up to £10,000.

Measures include the insulation of walls, floors and roofs, double or triple glazing and low carbon heating technologies like heat pumps.

The announcement of the extension was made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his Ten Point Plan for a green industrial revolution, designed to help the country build back greener and help reach the UK’s target for net zero emissions by 2050.

Around £1 billion will be made available next year into making new and existing homes and public buildings more efficient, including through the Green Homes Grant and the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme.

Climate Change Minister Lord Callanan said: “The Green Homes Grant scheme gives homeowners and landlords right across the country a cheaper way to make their homes more energy efficient and cut their bills – all while making their contribution to tackling climate change.

“Today’s announcement means an extra year to take advantage of this new scheme, helping households and tradespeople who can plan their workload and create new jobs in their communities. I would urge anyone to visit the Green Homes Grants website and see how they could benefit.”