UK’s Air Quality Expert Group seeks evidence on fine particulate matter

A call for evidence has been launched by the government’s independent Air Quality Expert Group (AQEG) on modelling fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations in England.

Responses received from scientific experts will help provide insights that modelling of PM2.5 concentrations can provide, including the range of PM2.5 concentrations that could be expected under different future scenarios, the main drivers, differences in population exposure and the level of uncertainty in modelling results.

They will also be used to provide context and interpretation of model runs conducted specifically to inform target setting, which will be done through the Environment Bill that is currently passing through the House of Commons.

The Bill requires the government to set an annual mean PM2.5 concentration target and long term air quality target.

According to Defra, the UK has reduced 78% of PM2.5 emissions – the pollutant most damaging to human health – since 1970.

The AQEG and the Committee on the Medical Effects of Air Pollutants (COMEAP) are providing independent technical advice to Defra throughout the development of the air quality targets.

Responses are being sought until 17th December 2020.