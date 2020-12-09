First green number plates for clean vehicles hit UK roads

The UK’s first green number plates have hit the roads as the country prepares to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) as part of the 2050 net zero commitment.

Transport Minister Rachel Maclean made the announcement about the introduction of the new plates, which will be identifiable by a green flash on the left-hand side, raising awareness of cleaner vehicles on the roads.

The green number plates, which can be combined with the Union flag and national identifiers already permitted by the regulations, will help drivers benefit from local initiatives such as cheaper parking and cost-free entry into zero-emission zones.

They can be retrofitted to any existing vehicles, including cars, vans, buses, HGVs, taxis and motorcycles as long as they emit no CO2 emissions at the tailpipe.

From today, green number plates will be seen on UK roads, helping to raise awareness of the increasing number of cleaner vehicles.

The introduction of the new plates builds on the government’s announcement last month to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans in the UK by 2030.

Ms Maclean said: “We are going further and faster than any other major economy to decarbonise transport, improving air quality in our towns and cities in the process and harnessing the power of clean, green technology to end the UK’s contribution to climate change by 2050.

“Not only will green number plates raise awareness of the increasing number of cleaner vehicles on our roads, they could also unlock a number of incentives for drivers. It’s clear there has never been a better time to make the switch to a zero emission vehicle.”