Opus Energy is sponsoring Most Trusted Supplier (Small) at TELCA 2020 – and here’s the shortlist…

We are delighted to remind you that Opus Energy is sponsoring the Most Trusted Supplier (Small) award.

This year, our industry-recognised awards show is taking place online on the 11th of December.

We have relaunched the awards to make them more rigorous and relevant. So our thanks to the more than 100 consultancies that were interested in entering. Each entering business was subject to a testing interview session of 80 questions covering all aspects of their business and work with customers – please see the final shortlist below.

“Opus Energy would like to congratulate the shortlisted companies for this year’s Most Trusted Supplier – Small award, an award that we’re delighted to sponsor.

“It’s vital to Opus us that we build relationships, with brokers, suppliers and customers for the long term. Trust plays an important role in any relationship, and broker partnerships are critical to the success of our business. We’re sponsoring this award as it confirms what we look for in our partners, and what our partners can expect from us, openness, honesty and transparency.

“From our partners we expect certain standards that we set ourselves and that runs right through the Opus business, from clarity and transparency in our pricing, the level of service customers can expect to receive, to how to complain if things go wrong.

“We’re looking for similar qualities in the winner, and they’ll need to demonstrate they:

• demonstrate a high level of honesty and transparency with their customers and suppliers

• Go above and beyond what’s expected of them

• Have systems and processes in place that protect their customers

• Have fair and easy to understand processes

• Are able to put things right when they’ve gone wrong

“Lastly, we/I would like to wish everyone the best of luck in winning the Most Trusted Supplier – Small award.”

Most Trusted Consultancy – SME sponsored by Opus Energy

Catalyst Digital Energy

Consultus Group

DB Group

Envirogy Power

Fidelity Energy

Indigo Swan

Intelligent Gas & Power

Renewable Partnerships

The Lighthouse Northern

Utility Aid

Utility Bidder