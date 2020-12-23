Port of New Orleans granted $1.2m for cleaner trucks

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced funding worth more than $1.2 million (£0.9m) to fund diesel emissions reduction programmes in the Port of New Orleans.

The funding will be used for the Port of New Orleans’ Clean Truck Replacement Incentive Programme (Clean TRIP), which will see the replacement of certain diesel-powered trucks at port facilities in Orleans, Jefferson and Saint Bernard Parishes.

At least 34 short haul trucks servicing cargo terminals and warehouses along the Mississippi River and the Port’s Inner Harbour will be replaced with cleaner models.

The project will reduce emissions of diesel particulate matter (PM2.5) and other pollutants such as nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and hydrocarbons.

EPA Regional Administrator Ken McQueen said: “Modernising our nation’s aging fleet of diesel-powered vehicles is an important part of the Trump Administration’s plan to further reduce harmful emissions and guide our communities from non-attainment of our nation’s clean air standards, into attainment.

“These upgrades will reduce exposures to diesel pollution and will help communities see improved health outcomes for their residents.”

The port will begin accepting applications for new replacements in the spring of 2021.

Brandy D. Christian, President and CEO of Port NOLA and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad said: “Truck drivers play a vital role in the Port NOLA freight gateway and we’re proud of the positive impact the Clean TRIP programme has had on the environment as well as on the Port’s trucking community.

“These competitive grants continue to provide truck replacement rebates supporting our local Port trucking industry, helping reduce local air emissions and increasing reliability and efficiency of the movement of goods on our roadways.”