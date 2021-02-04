Water bills drop by a drip! £2 saving from April

Household water bills are set to fall by a modest £2 from April.

The average annual bill is forecast to come down from £410 to £408, although bill reductions will vary between suppliers, according to a new report by Water UK.

Today’s water bills are estimated to be on par with what they were a decade ago.

Figures suggest more than one million customers received reduced bills and more than 90,000 customers were offered payment breaks, during the coronavirus pandemic.

By 2025, the number of customers receiving help to pay their bills is set to rise to at least 1.4 million, the study finds.

Water UK Chief Executive Christine McGourty said: “Water companies are committed to giving customers good value for money and ensuring that anyone who needs help with their bills gets it.

“It’s been a difficult year for so many people, and water companies throughout have been actively seeking out customers who might benefit from extra support while continuing to deliver world-class services and investing for the future.

“I would urge anyone who’s concerned about their bill to get in touch with their water company to see what help is available.”