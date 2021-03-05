Jeff Halliwell appointed Chair of the Coal Authority

Jeff Halliwell has been appointed as Chair of the Coal Authority, a partner organisation of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

He will replace Stephen Dingle, who has been in the role for eight years, from April this year.

The Coal Authority, which is an operational delivery body, manages the effects of past coal mining as well as uses its information and expertise to help people make informed decisions, support the housing market and provide skilled services to others.

It is also working to make a significant contribution to delivering government policy on net zero carbon through its innovative approach to decarbonising heat using mine water and mine assets.

Mr Halliwell’s experience is in CEO roles with consumer-facing businesses such as Fox’s Biscuits/Northern Foods, First Milk and Bernard Matthews, with his background in international marketing and commercial roles with blue-chip businesses such as Mars and Colgate.

He now has a varied Chair and non-executive portfolio across private, public and third sector organisations, particularly supporting those with a social purpose.

He is currently the Chair of Transport Focus – the transport watchdog – and chairs the Customer Engagement Group in respect of Electricity North West.