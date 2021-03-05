Budget 2021: In summary

A new infrastructure bank based in Leeds will drive at least £40 billion of green investment.

That was among a series of sustainable plans set out in Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s 2021 Budget, in which he established how the Conservative Party will work to drive a sustainable and business-focused recovery in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the UK economy shrink by 10%, the largest fall in GDP recorded in the past 300 years.

