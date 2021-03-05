Paris takes to two wheels with micromobility pilot programme

A new e-scooter charging infrastructure pilot programme has been launched to turn Paris into a climate-conscious mobility hub.

The project will see the installation of 150 dock, lock and charge points across the Paris Rive Gauche area of the city.

The initiative aims to demonstrate how universal charging infrastructure that links public transport and shared micromobility can reduce climate impacts in the city.

The scheme, which follows a partnership of Paris Municipality with sustainable energy innovation engine EIT InnoEnergy and the micromobility infrastructure firm DUCKT, is expected to be deployed in the second quarter of the year.

This initiative supports the Mayor’s desire to reduce the use of cars to a minimum and increase pedestrianisation.

Hortense Becheux, Sales Manager France at EIT InnoEnergy, commented: “Micromobility is in the driver’s seat as Paris and other major cities like Barcelona and London decarbonise.”

Marc-Antoine Réol, Country Manager France at DUCKT, said: “Paris was the ideal city to demonstrate the power of our solution. With nearly 15,000 e-scooters on the streets, policies are going to keep moving towards accelerated deployment of micromobility.”