West Sussex to turn former council waste site into energy storage facility

Plans to turn a former council waste site into an energy storage facility in West Sussex has been confirmed by the County Council.

Work will start later this year to turn the former Halewick Lane waste transfer station into a secure location for large batteries that will store surplus electricity and release it to the grid when needed to power homes and businesses.

The project will be developed in two phases, the first of which will be a 12MW battery system.

The West Sussex County Council is currently procuring a contractor to complete the design work and develop the site, with construction expected to start in the summer.

Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for the Environment said: “With site demolition and preparation complete, I’m delighted that we can now look forward to a new and exciting phase for Halewick Lane.

“By using the site in this way, we are making efficient use of our existing resources and generating income while supporting the transition to clean energy in line with our Climate Change Strategy. Projects such as this also make an important, lasting contribution to our effort to reduce carbon emissions in West Sussex.”

The project follows the development of solar farms at Tangmere and Westhampnett near Chichester and a programme to install solar panels on more than 80 schools to reduce energy costs and carbon emissions.