Ireland approves landmark Climate Bill to slash emissions by 51% by 2030

The Irish Government has approved a ‘landmark’ Climate Bill, setting a legally binding target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030, compared to a 2018 baseline.

The government also unanimously agreed to pursue and reach net zero no later than 2050.

According to the new Bill, the government must adopt five-year carbon budgets that align with the Paris Agreement – it is expected to soon decide how to apply these to the relevant sectors.

The Bill also sets out that all forms of greenhouse gas emissions, including biogenic methane, are set to be included in the carbon budgets.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “This is a landmark day for Ireland. We all know that climate change is already happening, and the time to act is now. The Bill we are publishing today affirms our ambition to be a global leader in this field.

“As we begin our journey towards net zero emissions, the government is committed to tackling the challenges, and embracing the opportunities, this transition can bring our economy, our society and our country.

“We must continue to act, across government, as there is no time to waste when it comes to securing our future.”