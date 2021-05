Small and medium energy suppliers secured record energy switch gains in April.

That’s according to the latest ElectraLink report, which suggests suppliers with a market share of less than 5% saw 209,000 consumers switching away from large competitors.

The figure, which represents a third of the estimated total of 623,000 switches that took place last month, is 29% more than April last year.

April’s energy switching activity ranks the month in the top five months for total switches completed.