Efficiency & Environment

Statkraft announces four new solar plants in Spain

The plants represent a €200m investment and will have a total capacity of 234MW

Festival Net Zero 2021

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Tuesday 18 May 2021
Image: Shutterstock

Statkraft has announced a €200 million (£172m) investment in four new solar plants in Cadiz, strengthening its renewable energy position in Spain.

The plants have a total capacity of 234MW and will be located within eight kilometres of each other.

Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal, Executive Vice President European Wind and Solar at Statkraft, said: “Our recent acquisition of Solarcentury in November 2020 further positioned Spain as a major market for Statkraft’s solar footprint going forward and the company’s overall strategy is to develop eight gigawatts of solar and wind power by 2025.

“Solar projects in Spain, like these four farms in Cadiz, will play an important role in Statkraft’s efforts to achieve this.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast