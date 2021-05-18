Statkraft announces four new solar plants in Spain

Statkraft has announced a €200 million (£172m) investment in four new solar plants in Cadiz, strengthening its renewable energy position in Spain.

The plants have a total capacity of 234MW and will be located within eight kilometres of each other.

Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal, Executive Vice President European Wind and Solar at Statkraft, said: “Our recent acquisition of Solarcentury in November 2020 further positioned Spain as a major market for Statkraft’s solar footprint going forward and the company’s overall strategy is to develop eight gigawatts of solar and wind power by 2025.

“Solar projects in Spain, like these four farms in Cadiz, will play an important role in Statkraft’s efforts to achieve this.”