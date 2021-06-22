Lightsource bp injects €475m into new solar in Spain

Lightsource bp has announced a new €475 million (£407m) investment into three solar projects in Aragon in north-eastern Spain.

The projects, which have a potential capacity of 703MW, are predicted to create 1,000 new jobs in the local area.

The company has acquired the new solar assets from Grupo Jorge’s energy arm – Grupo Jorge is one of the largest meat producers in Spain.

Lightsource bp’s Country Head for Spain Fernando Roger said: “Solar developments offer many additional opportunities for economic growth, skills development and boosting biodiversity and we will work together with local stakeholders and communities to further shape our plans and bring these projects online.”