Amazon becomes ‘largest renewable energy buyer in US’

In total, the multinational has invested in more than 6GW of renewable energy across the US through 54 projects

Kiran Bose
Thursday 24 June 2021
Image: Eric Broder Van Dyke / Shutterstock

With its latest investment in 11 new renewable energy projects, Amazon claims it has become the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the US.

The new investment bolsters its existing 232 projects worldwide and accelerates its ambition to power all its company activities using renewable energy by 2025.

In total, Amazon has invested in more than 6GW of renewable energy across the US through 54 projects.

The announcement also follows its achievement of becoming the ‘largest corporate buyer of energy in Europe’.

Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos commented: “We’re driving hard to fulfil ‘The Climate Pledge’; our commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.

“Our investments in wind and solar energy in the US and around the world send a signal that investing in green technologies is the right thing to do for the planet and citizens, as well as for the long-term success of businesses of all sizes across all industries everywhere.”

