Building plastic-free future brick-by-brick!

PET plastic from discarded bottles will secure a second life as it will be the main material to form LEGO bricks.

LEGO Group has unveiled plans to make prototype bricks using plastic bottles.

The development is the result of a three-year project of scientists and engineers who tested more than 250 variations of PET materials and plastic formulations to create the world’s most famous toy brick that meets safety requirements.

On average, a one-litre plastic PET bottle provides enough raw material for ten 2 x 4 LEGO bricks, the company said.

Vice President of Environmental Responsibility at the LEGO Group Tim Brooks said: “We know kids care about the environment and want us to make our products more sustainable.

“Even though it will be a while before they will be able to play with bricks made from recycled plastic, we want to let kids know we’re working on it and bring them along on the journey with us.”

Last year, the company announced it will begin removing single-use plastic from its boxes.

In 2018, it began producing elements from bio-polyethylene, made from sustainably sourced sugarcane.