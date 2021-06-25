CO2 set to be captured large scale!

The UK will soon become home to a new direct air capture (DAC) facility which is forecast to remove permanently between 500,000 and one million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere every year.

The project will be delivered by the British company Storegga and the DAC provider Carbon Engineering.

The plant, which is believed to be the first large-scale plant of its kind in Europe, is expected to be operational by 2026 and will be located in North East Scotland.

Nick Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of Storegga, said: “DAC technology is critical to remove large quantities of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in order to meet our climate goals.

“The development of a DAC facility in the UK will put our country on the map as being at the forefront of net negative technologies and the technology will enable hard to abate sectors create plans to reach net zero emissions.”