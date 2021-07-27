Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

Vikram Solar becomes ‘India’s largest’ solar manufacturer

Its new 1.3GW solar PV factory in Tamil Nadu takes its overall production capacity to 2.5GW – the highest in India

Kiran Bose
Tuesday 27 July 2021
Vikram Solar has become the largest solar module manufacturer in India with 2.5GW of production capacity.

It announced a new 1.3GW capacity factory in Indospace Industrial Park, Tamil Nadu, which has taken its cumulative production capacity to 2.5GW.

Vikram Solar has stated its new achievement helps realise the country’s Prime Minister’s vision of India becoming self-reliant in solar manufacturing.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, Managing Director, said: “We believe that the exponential demand surge for solar energy coupled with a clarion call globally to diversify trade markets and supply chain presents a huge opportunity for indigenous solar manufacturing.

“Vikram Solar is committed to enable India’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision and accelerate the clean energy transition. We believe, our new facility further strengthens not just Vikram Solar but the nation’s solar manufacturing prowess and ecosystem.

“Apart from bridging the demand-supply gap for modules, our state of the art facility will propel technological innovation, job creation and aid India’s renewable energy targets.”

