Fresh £1m funding to boost equality and diversity in the energy research community

Fresh funding worth up to £1 million has been announced to boost equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) in the UK’s energy research community.

The grant is open to researchers at higher education institutions and research council institutes, independent research organisations approved by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), eligible public sector research establishments and NHS bodies with research capacity who wish to build a community within energy research focused on EDI and accessibility.

Teams must have experience of researching energy as part of engineering or the physical, geological, biological and social sciences as well as EDI in an applied context.

The funding is being provided by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), part of UKRI for a project with a duration of between 26 and 48 months.

UKRI stated: “Working towards a diverse, equitable, inclusive and accessible research community will contribute to a more varied and better-informed research programme. In turn, this will contribute to a more diverse, equitable and inclusive society.

“EPSRC recognises that there is much work going on in this space across the energy sector, in both academia and industry. However, this work is often disconnected across the energy research landscape.

“This funding opportunity is therefore for a single Network Plus grant on EDI in the energy community in order to promote cohesion across the research community.”

The closing date for applications is 4th November 2021.