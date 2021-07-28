The impact on energy prices and security of supply as we transition to a lower carbon economy

In this episode of the Resonance, you will learn:

Gas storage – Following maintenance, we look at the differences between levels in EU countries and if capacities are a bullish or bearish indicator? Renewables – while low wind output is offset by solar to an extent, are floods in the EU impacting supply? We look at the risks to and impact on renewables for security of supplies when there are weather disturbances – such as photovoltaic panels covered by snow, and the effect of fires in California Coal – if wind doesn’t blow, coal goes online! Current coal demand, storage, supported prices and phase out in Europe. Russian supply came back following interruption. Chinese demand and high gas prices are pushing coal process high.

For the details of the discussion, listen to the podcast episode.

Go here for further information about Alfa Energy Group briefings, podcast episodes and market reports.

Read our client case studies, to see how clients of Alfa Energy have successfully managed their Pan-European contract procurement and buying decisions to yield savings in challenging circumstances.

This is a promoted article.