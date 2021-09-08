Astonishingly high prices remain, so when will gas flow and carbon run out of energy?

Do we see a future where the gas flows more freely and the energy is taken out of carbon pricing?

In this episode of the Resonance you will learn:

Gas prices remain high due to subdued LNG delivery and lower storage capacity

We repeat, NordStream 2 is not off the starting blocks – we look at what needs to happen in order to see the gas flowing and pressure on prices relieved

Carbon breaches new levels, but will the upward trend run out of energy?

The impact of electricity prices from gas and carbon combined

The scenarios European energy buyers need to consider

If ever there was a period to highlight the need for a strategy for energy risk management and consumption reduction, the time is now, to set a path to control supply costs, reduce energy consumption and emissions, and boost your company’s performance for sustainable growth.

Go here for further information about Alfa Energy Group briefings, podcast episodes and market reports.

Read our client case studies, to see how clients of Alfa Energy have successfully managed their Pan-European contract procurement and buying decisions to yield savings in challenging circumstances.

Our experts and Clever Simple solutions are here to help.

This is a promoted article.