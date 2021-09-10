Gary Lineker opens football pitch made of recycled crisp packets

Former England striker Gary Lineker has unveiled a new football pitch in Leicester made out of recycled Walkers crisps packets.

The ex-Leicester footballer is known more these days for his work on television and association with the food brand and has applauded its sustainable action.

In an interview with Sky Sports he said: “40% of recycled packets have gone into making playing surfaces for local communities and [Walkers] are going to expand these out all over the place.

“It’s a really good initiative – I’ve been onto them for years about what can we do? Obviously, plastics are a massive issue and what Walkers are doing is just a really great thing. A, in terms of recycling it and B, making it useful for people of all generations.”

The pitch has been built at New Parks Team Hub in Leicester with an aim to benefit local communities with mental wellbeing workshops, employability interventions and keeping fit with football sessions.

The initiative has also been helped by funding from Leicester City Council and The Vichai Srivaddhanprabha Foundation.