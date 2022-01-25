HS2 to be extended to Manchester

The government has introduced a bill to extend the HS2 train services to Manchester.

Once approved, the new line will serve passengers across the Northwest from Crewe onwards and create 17,500 jobs in the process.

It was announced just under a fortnight ago that all the HS2 trains would run on zero-carbon energy from the first day of operations with the project setting an aim to become net zero by 2035.

The extension is predicted to cut travel time from London to Manchester by 55 minutes and crack down on carbon emissions.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Our £96 billion investment in rail in the North and Midlands and in connecting them to London will bring communities together, create thousands of jobs and make towns and cities in these key areas more attractive to business up to 10 years quicker than under any previous plans.”