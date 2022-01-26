Amp Energy gets green light for 800MW battery projects in Scotland

Renewable energy developer Amp Energy has been given the green light by the Scottish Government to develop two battery storage facilities with a total capacity of 800MW.

The company claims the 400MW batteries, due to be operational in April 2024, will be the two largest grid-connected project of its kind in Europe.

The Hunterston and Kincardine projects are participating in National Grid’s Scottish Stability Pathfinder 2 tender, which seeks to address voltage and stability issues faced by the UK electricity grid.

Amp Energy expects the batteries to provide grid stability services and power management across the central belt of Scotland, including Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Paul Ezekiel, Amp’s Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer said: “The UK electricity grid is in the process of transitioning to a greener net zero market.

“This has only been accelerated with the recently awarded addition of 25GW of offshore wind licenses as part of the ScotWind offshore wind leasing programme. Amp’s development of strategically located, transmission-connected utility-scale batteries is helping the GB transmission network operator to provide UK citizens with a stable and secure carbon-free electricity system.”