Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Cushions and carpets for holy net zero?

Church of England is looking at potential measures that could help it reduce emissions

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 26 January 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Rules on ‘soft furnishings’, including cushions and carpets might be relaxed in churches across the UK to help the Church of England reach its climate targets.

The measure is part of a set of recommendations that the Church of England’s General Synod is currently looking at to minimise the carbon footprint of churches.

ELN has seen draft legislation documents that state: “changes to kneelers, hassocks, pew runners or cushions are permitted so long as they do not result in a major change to the overall appearance of the church.”

There are also recommendations to permit carpet runners between pews.

The proposals, set out by the Church of England’s Net Zero Carbon Faculty Working Group, are predicted to reduce churches’ need for heating.

The group’s report also aimed to encourage behaviour that will move churches towards net zero carbon.

The Church of England has committed to reaching net zero by 2030.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast