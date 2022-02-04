New initiative to help modernise Puerto Rico’s power grid

A new initiative to accelerate work to strengthen and modernise the electricity grid in Puerto Rico has been launched.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has joined the Departments of Homeland Security (DHS) and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico in signing a memorandum of understanding that enhances collaboration among the federal agencies and the Commonwealth.

It also kickstarts the PR100 Study, a community-driven and locally tailored roadmap to help Puerto Rico meet its target of 100% renewable electricity, improve power sector resiliency and boost access to more affordable energy and cleaner air.

Contracts for at least 2GW of renewable energy and 1GW of energy storage projects are expected to be signed by utilities in Puerto Rico, in addition to dozens of grid modernisation projects starting construction this year.

Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm said: “The Biden-Harris Administration is helping Puerto Rico strengthen the island’s resilience and in the process unlock its potential for cheap and abundant renewable energy.

“Today’s commitments and the launch of the PR100 Study show that 2022 will be a year of action to modernise Puerto Rico’s grid and increase energy resilience as we accelerate our work with Puerto Rico to execute data-driven, community-tailored pathways towards 100% clean electricity.

“DOE is proud to partner with Governor Pierluisi to help deliver a more reliable grid, good-paying jobs, lower utility bills and healthier air to the more than three million American citizens living in Puerto Rico.”