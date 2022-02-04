Water firms urged to help customers struggling to pay their bills

As customers are struggling to cope with a ‘perfect storm’ of rising bills, the water regulator has today called on water companies to help customers in need.

Ofwat said offering help should be a priority for all water firms.

It stressed that different parts of the UK will see variations in their bills – for some, the amount they pay for water will increase by 10% while for others will reduce by 6%.

That comes at a time when water companies issue customers’ bills for next year, showing an average increase of 1.7% or about £7, the regulator said.

David Black, Ofwat interim Chief Executive, said: “Many households are worried about their bills, and we expect water companies to play their part in supporting customers.

“Our research shows that only 15% of customers know about the financial help available to them and just 3% are actually getting financial support from their water company.

“Those who are struggling need to know that there is help available.”