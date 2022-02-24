UK drivers face higher prices at pumps

Russia’s attack on Ukraine will make drivers across the UK feel the pain of further fuel price increases.

Earlier today oil prices were pushed above $100 (£74.3) a barrel – a development that has not been seen in the last eight years.

Reports have previously predicted that tension between Russia and Ukraine could force many more energy suppliers in the UK to go under.

AA President Edmund King said: “Russia’s attack on Ukraine and resulting geopolitical uncertainty has pushed Brent crude above $100 (£74.3) per barrel for the first time since 2014.

“This will result in hikes in prices at the pumps. New record fuel prices are likely any time soon.”