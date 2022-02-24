Finance & Markets, Top Stories

UK drivers face higher prices at pumps

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will primarily lead to fuel price hikes

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 24 February 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Russia’s attack on Ukraine will make drivers across the UK feel the pain of further fuel price increases.

Earlier today oil prices were pushed above $100 (£74.3) a barrel – a development that has not been seen in the last eight years.

Reports have previously predicted that tension between Russia and Ukraine could force many more energy suppliers in the UK to go under.

AA President Edmund King said: “Russia’s attack on Ukraine and resulting geopolitical uncertainty has pushed Brent crude above $100 (£74.3) per barrel for the first time since 2014.

“This will result in hikes in prices at the pumps. New record fuel prices are likely any time soon.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast