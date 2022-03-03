Finance & Markets, Top Stories

UK property firm is considering ending rental contract with Gazprom

British Land said it will exit its contract with Gazprom as soon as it legally can

Thursday 3 March 2022
Image: G0d4ather/Shutterstock

One of the biggest property companies in the UK, British Land is considering ending the rental contract it has with Gazprom‘s trading arm based in London.

Gazprom Marketing & Trading has currently offices on the east side of Regent’s Park.

A spokesperson for British Land told ELN: “We are shocked and saddened by events in Ukraine. We have an historical contractual agreement with Gazprom at Regents Place and will exit this arrangement as soon as we legally can.

“This is a fast-moving, complex situation, and we will continue to review all measures that are available to us, while remaining fully compliant with sanctions requirements.”

ELN has approached Gazprom Marketing & Trading for a response.

